General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $129.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

