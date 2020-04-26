Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.