Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 500,864 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Viewray worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Viewray alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Viewray stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.