Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,198 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Flex worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,382,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,793 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $8.10 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.