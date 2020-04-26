Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Franklin Financial Network worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,181,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of FSB stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

