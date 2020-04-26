Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of i3 Verticals worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of IIIV opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.