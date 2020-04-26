Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103,484 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOD. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.13. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

