Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,852 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of ZIX worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,784,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.