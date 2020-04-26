Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 226,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

