Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of California Resources worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in California Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of California Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRC opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 4.60. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.