Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Consol Energy worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $4.76 on Friday. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

