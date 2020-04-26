Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $985.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

