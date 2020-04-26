Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of The Rubicon Project worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.