Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Insteel Industries worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $16.33 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIN. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

