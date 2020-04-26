Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ESLT opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

