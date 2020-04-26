Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Medallia worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Medallia by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $230,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,805 shares of company stock worth $11,528,363 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

