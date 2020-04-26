Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

