Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Dynex Capital worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

