Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.