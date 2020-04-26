Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCAP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In related news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $116,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

