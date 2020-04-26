Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 193,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE BZH opened at $5.73 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $163.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.