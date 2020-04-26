Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 70.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $846.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

