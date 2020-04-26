Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $303.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

