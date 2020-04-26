Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Inseego worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.05. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

