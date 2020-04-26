Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MPAA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

