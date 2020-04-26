Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Imax worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imax by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

