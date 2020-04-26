Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

