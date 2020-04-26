Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.11. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.