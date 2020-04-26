Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.01. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

