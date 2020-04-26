Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,676 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.