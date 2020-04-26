Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,279 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,292,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Century Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

