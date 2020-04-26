Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,211 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,401 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

