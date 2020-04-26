Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Omega Flex worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 239,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $843.89 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

