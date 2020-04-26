Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

