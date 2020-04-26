Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

