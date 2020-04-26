Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,083 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

