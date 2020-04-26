Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 71,944 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of PDL BioPharma worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 262,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $20,114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

