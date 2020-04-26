Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 87,579 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Tupperware Brands worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $2.05 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

