Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Utah Medical Products worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.53. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

