Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading 1% Higher

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79, 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXF. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

