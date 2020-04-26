goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$36.74 and last traded at C$36.50, approximately 77,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 126,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd will post 8.3900003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

