Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €18.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

