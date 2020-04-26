Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Leaf Group worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Leaf Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leaf Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Leaf Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Leaf Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Leaf Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,444 shares of company stock worth $194,490 in the last 90 days.

Leaf Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

