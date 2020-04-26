Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uxin by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,178,280 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.69. Uxin Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.