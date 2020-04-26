Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

RNO opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.76. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

