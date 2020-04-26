Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.85 ($103.31).

EPA SU opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €78.56 and a 200-day moving average of €86.93.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

