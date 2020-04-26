Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3,608,121 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

