GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.46. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth $12,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

