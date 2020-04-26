Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

