GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) shot up 15.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.92, 373,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 556,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several brokerages have commented on GTT. Oppenheimer cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

